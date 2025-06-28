Malcolm Spence News: Stolen by Rangers in Round 2

Spence was the 43rd overall pick by the Rangers in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, Spence appeared to be a lock to go in Round 1. The fact he fell this far ended up being great news for New York. Spence is noted for his work ethnic and tenacity. He plays hard in all three zones and has at least average offensive abilities across the board, which plays up due to his willingness to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. Spence, who tallied 32 goals and 73 points for OHL Erie this past season, will be moving to the University of Michigan in the fall.