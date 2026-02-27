Malcolm Spence News: Three-point effort Friday

Spence scored a goal and added two assists in the University of Michigan's 4-2 win over the University of Minnesota on Friday.

Spence reached the 20-point mark for the season with this performance, with nine goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances. The Rangers prospect has had to adjust a bit to the NCAA after spending the previous three seasons in the OHL. Spence will likely take more time to develop before joining the professional ranks.