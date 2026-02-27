Malcolm Spence News: Three-point effort Friday
Spence scored a goal and added two assists in the University of Michigan's 4-2 win over the University of Minnesota on Friday.
Spence reached the 20-point mark for the season with this performance, with nine goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances. The Rangers prospect has had to adjust a bit to the NCAA after spending the previous three seasons in the OHL. Spence will likely take more time to develop before joining the professional ranks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malcolm Spence See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1504 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season147 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2025-26 NCAA Hockey Season Preview: Top Teams, Rising Stars and Betting Tips196 days ago
-
NHL Draft
2025 NHL Draft: College Hockey's Rising Stars235 days ago
-
NHL Draft
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems246 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Malcolm Spence See More