Malcolm Spence News: Three-point effort Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Spence scored a goal and added two assists in the University of Michigan's 4-2 win over the University of Minnesota on Friday.

Spence reached the 20-point mark for the season with this performance, with nine goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances. The Rangers prospect has had to adjust a bit to the NCAA after spending the previous three seasons in the OHL. Spence will likely take more time to develop before joining the professional ranks.

Malcolm Spence
New York Rangers
