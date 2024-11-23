Marat Khusnutdinov Injury: Out due to lower-body injury

Khusnutdinov is a late scratch Saturday against Calgary because of a lower-body injury.

Khusnutdinov has two assists, 18 hits and 15 blocks in 19 appearances in 2024-25. Minnesota will also be without the services of Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) following an injury he suffered against Edmonton on Thursday. Due to the absences of Khusnutdinov and Kaprizov, Travis Boyd will make his Wild debut, and Ben Jones will also draw into the lineup.