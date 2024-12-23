Marat Khusnutdinov News: Adds helper in win

Khusnutdinov produced an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Khusnutdinov has just two points over his last 13 outings, though he has played regularly in a bottom-six role while Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) has been out. Through 32 outings overall, Khusnutdinov has contributed a meager four points with 13 shots on net, 28 hits and 22 blocked shots over 32 contests.