Marat Khusnutdinov headshot

Marat Khusnutdinov News: Called up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Khusnutdinov was recalled from the AHL on Friday, according to Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Khusnutdinov was sent to the minors by Minnesota on Saturday and then was dealt to the Bruins on Thursday as part of the Justin Brazeau trade. Khusnutdinov had only two goals and five assists in 57 appearances with the Wild this season. He likely will see fourth-line minutes at best, the rest of the season.

Marat Khusnutdinov
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
