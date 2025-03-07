Marat Khusnutdinov News: Called up from AHL

Khusnutdinov was recalled from the AHL on Friday, according to Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.

Khusnutdinov was sent to the minors by Minnesota on Saturday and then was dealt to the Bruins on Thursday as part of the Justin Brazeau trade. Khusnutdinov had only two goals and five assists in 57 appearances with the Wild this season. He likely will see fourth-line minutes at best, the rest of the season.