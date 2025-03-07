Marat Khusnutdinov News: Dropped to minors

Khusnutdinov was demoted to AHL Providence on Friday to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Khusnutdinov will almost certainly be brought back up ahead of Saturday's clash with Tampa, though that fact that he has scored just once in his last 32 outings, along with three helpers, could make his demotion more long term. Still, with the Bruins having just acquired Khusnutdinov from the WIld on Thursday, the team will likely want to give him an extended look.