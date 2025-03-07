Fantasy Hockey
Marat Khusnutdinov

Marat Khusnutdinov News: Dropped to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Khusnutdinov was demoted to AHL Providence on Friday to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

Khusnutdinov will almost certainly be brought back up ahead of Saturday's clash with Tampa, though that fact that he has scored just once in his last 32 outings, along with three helpers, could make his demotion more long term. Still, with the Bruins having just acquired Khusnutdinov from the WIld on Thursday, the team will likely want to give him an extended look.

