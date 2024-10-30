Fantasy Hockey
Marat Khusnutdinov News: Earns helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Khusnutdinov logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Khusnutdinov's chances to contribute have been limited lately -- he's played on the fourth line in three straight games. His playing time is unlikely to improve after Frederick Gaudreau broke out for three points in a third-line role Tuesday. Khusnutdinov has two helpers, two shots on goal, five hits and six blocked shots over nine contests this season.

