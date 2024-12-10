Marat Khusnutdinov News: Finds twine Tuesday

Khusnutdinov scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

Khusnutdinov tied the game at 1-1 in the second period with an unassisted tally. The 22-year-old center snapped a 15-game point drought with the goal, which was his first of the season. He has just three points, 11 shots on net, 23 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 25 appearances. Khusnutdinov has been limited to bottom-six minutes for a stronger-than-expected forward group, so he has minimal fantasy value in redraft formats.