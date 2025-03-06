Marat Khusnutdinov News: Involved in trade

Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick were acquired by Boston from Minnesota on Thursday in exchange for Justin Brazeau.

Khusnutdinov has two goals and seven points in 57 appearances with Minnesota in 2024-25. He was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Saturday but didn't end up playing for the minor-league squad. Boston might summon Khusnutdinov back to the NHL to serve in a bottom-six capacity, but that hasn't been confirmed.