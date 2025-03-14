Marat Khusnutdinov News: Scores for first point with Boston

Khusnutdinov scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Khusnutdinov saw 17:18 of ice time in the loss, his second-highest total in any game this season. The 22-year-old's high-energy playing style is already endearing him to a workmanlike Bruins team, and it's possible he sees top-six minutes in Boston that just simply weren't in consideration for him in Minnesota. For the season, he's at three goals, eight points, 31 shots on net, 44 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 60 appearances. Khusnutdinov will need to show a steadier scoring pace to be an option in most fantasy formats.