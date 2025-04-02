Marat Khusnutdinov News: Snags helper Tuesday

Khusnutdinov notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Khusnutdinov snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. The 22-year-old is maintaining a middle-six role for now, but his overall play since joining the Bruins has been more of the same from what he displayed with the Wild -- a little depth scoring and little else. He's at 10 points, 36 shots on net, 49 hits, 45 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 68 appearances this season.