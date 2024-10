Fleury will tend the twine on the road against the Lightning on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury gave up four goals on 34 shots in an overtime loss to Seattle in his only other appearance this season. At this point, Filip Gustavsson has been too good to pull from the crease, having gone 4-0-1 with a 1.40 GAA in five contests, however, a road matchup in Pittsburgh on Tuesday could see the Flower starting again soon.