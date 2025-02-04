Marc-Andre Fleury News: Between pipes Tuesday

Fleury will protect the road cage against the Bruins on Tuesday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

In his final regular-season game in Montreal on Thursday, Fleury recorded a 19-save shutout in a 4-0 victory. The veteran netminder played well in January, posting a 5-2-0 record, .923 save percentage and 2.26 GAA over seven appearances. Boston is generating 2.76 goals per game this season, which ranks 25th in the league.