Marc-Andre Fleury News: Dazzles in win

Fleury made 21 saves Saturday in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

The Flower made a 10-bell save in the first period to keep the game scoreless. After a turnover at the blue line, the Flyers grabbed the puck and broke in. Fleury stretched right to left across the crease and made a glove save at full stretch on Travis Konecny's quick shot. This season is loaded in emotion for Fleury, who announced in the offseason that this would be his last. The recently-turned 40 back-up is 6-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and .909 save percentage in eight starts this season, so he's still got it when he's in the blue paint.