Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marc-Andre Fleury headshot

Marc-Andre Fleury News: Dazzles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Fleury made 21 saves Saturday in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

The Flower made a 10-bell save in the first period to keep the game scoreless. After a turnover at the blue line, the Flyers grabbed the puck and broke in. Fleury stretched right to left across the crease and made a glove save at full stretch on Travis Konecny's quick shot. This season is loaded in emotion for Fleury, who announced in the offseason that this would be his last. The recently-turned 40 back-up is 6-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and .909 save percentage in eight starts this season, so he's still got it when he's in the blue paint.

Marc-Andre Fleury
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now