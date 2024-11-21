Marc-Andre Fleury News: Defeats Oilers

Fleury stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Fleury has rattled off four straight wins after losing his season debut versus the Kraken. The Oilers were a bit disorganized throughout this game, which saw the Wild's middle-six dominate. Fleury is 4-0-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .904 save percentage over five starts. He played his 1,030th career regular-season game, moving past Patrick Roy for third-place all time among goaltenders. Fleury needs to make 15 more appearances to surpassed Roberto Luongo (1,044) for second place, which would put him behind only Martin Brodeur (1,266). Filip Gustavsson will likely get the start Saturday in Calgary in a matinee game.