Marc-Andre Fleury headshot

Marc-Andre Fleury News: Defending crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Fleury will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back after Filip Gustavsson played in Monday's 3-0 loss to Dallas. The 40-year-old Fleury has one victory in his last four outings (1-3-0), allowing 13 goals on 116 shots. He has a 12-8-1 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. Vegas ranks fourth in the league with 3.37 goals per game in 2024-25.

