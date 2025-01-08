Fantasy Hockey
Marc-Andre Fleury headshot

Marc-Andre Fleury News: Earns win in relief Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Fleury played in relief and stopped each of the 15 shots he faced to earn the win in Tuesday's 6-4 victory over the Blues.

Fleury stepped onto the ice and saved the day for the Wild, as he looked impressive between the pipes and allowed Minnesota to mount a comeback. This was Fleury's second straight win, and even though he's firmly in a backup role behind Filip Gustavsson, he has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.59 GAA over his last five appearances.

Marc-Andre Fleury
Minnesota Wild
