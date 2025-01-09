Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marc-Andre Fleury headshot

Marc-Andre Fleury News: Expected to serve as backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Fleury (illness) took the ice for warmups and is expected to serve as the backup goalie for Thursday's home game against the Avalanche, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury was deemed questionable to suit up Thursday, but the Wild's organizational goaltending depth is in dire straits with injuries to Jesper Wallstedt (undisclosed) and Dylan Ferguson (undisclosed). As such, Fleury will attempt to power through -- he likely won't make an appearance unless Filip Gustavsson gets hurt.

Marc-Andre Fleury
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now