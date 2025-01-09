Marc-Andre Fleury News: Expected to serve as backup

Fleury (illness) took the ice for warmups and is expected to serve as the backup goalie for Thursday's home game against the Avalanche, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury was deemed questionable to suit up Thursday, but the Wild's organizational goaltending depth is in dire straits with injuries to Jesper Wallstedt (undisclosed) and Dylan Ferguson (undisclosed). As such, Fleury will attempt to power through -- he likely won't make an appearance unless Filip Gustavsson gets hurt.