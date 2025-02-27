Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marc-Andre Fleury headshot

Marc-Andre Fleury News: Expected to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Fleury was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports, an indication he will patrol the visiting crease in Utah on Thursday.

Fleury is 2-1-0 in his last three starts, giving up only five goals on 83 shots (.940 save percentage). Overall, the 40-year-old veteran is 12-6-1 with a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage, his best season since leaving the Golden Knights after the 2020-21 campaign. Utah is generating 2.78 goals per game, tied for 22nd in the NHL this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now