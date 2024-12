Fleury will be between the home pipes versus Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Fleury had a rare relief appearance Thursday, giving up two goals on nine shots in a 7-1 loss in Edmonton. Fleury is 5-1-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .905 save percentage this season. The Flyers are averaging 2.97 goals per game in 2024-25.