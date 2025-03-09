Fantasy Hockey
Marc-Andre Fleury headshot

Marc-Andre Fleury News: Facing Penguins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Fleury will patrol the home crease against Pittsburgh on Sunday, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Fleury has a 12-7-1 record with one shutout, a 2.76 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. The 40-year-old netminder plans to retire after the 2024-25 campaign, so this will probably be the final time he will share the ice with the Penguins. Fleury spent most of his career in Pittsburgh, playing 691 regular-season games and winning three Stanley Cups.

Marc-Andre Fleury
Minnesota Wild
