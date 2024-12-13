Marc-Andre Fleury News: Gives up two goals in relief

Fleury stopped seven of nine shots in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Fleury stepped into the face to replace Filip Gustavsson, who gave up five goals on 26 shots before departing the contest. At 40 years of age, Fleury probably can't handle the workload of being a regular starter, but he's been very effective as a backup. Even when factoring in this outing in which the Wild looked overmatched, the veteran netminder has gone 5-1-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .905 save percentage across eight appearances in 2024-25.