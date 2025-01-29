Marc-Andre Fleury News: In goal against Habs

Fleury will get the starting nod on the road versus Montreal on Thursday, Kevin Falness of KFAN reports.

Fleury will guard the cage against his hometown club for the final time on his retirement tour. The 40-year-old backstop has put up solid numbers this year, going 10-5-1 with a 2.76 GAA and .904 save percentage. With the Wild heading into a back-to-back, it will be Filip Gustavsson between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with Toronto before the Flower gets the nod Thursday.