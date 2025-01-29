Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marc-Andre Fleury headshot

Marc-Andre Fleury News: In goal against Habs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Fleury will get the starting nod on the road versus Montreal on Thursday, Kevin Falness of KFAN reports.

Fleury will guard the cage against his hometown club for the final time on his retirement tour. The 40-year-old backstop has put up solid numbers this year, going 10-5-1 with a 2.76 GAA and .904 save percentage. With the Wild heading into a back-to-back, it will be Filip Gustavsson between the pipes for Wednesday's road clash with Toronto before the Flower gets the nod Thursday.

Marc-Andre Fleury
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now