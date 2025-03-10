Marc-Andre Fleury News: Loses to former team

Fleury posted 19 saves on 21 attempts in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins.

Fleury had a strong outing against his former team where the Wild failed to provide him with much goal support. He posted a clean first period before the Penguins put two goals past Fleury in the final two periods. The 40-year-old netminder has a 12-8-1 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 22 games this season. While Fleury is seeing less action for Minnesota due to his age and role behind Filip Gustavsson, he has still been a solid option in fantasy when his name has been called. Fleury is good for a spot start in all formats but is unlikely to see consistent ice time moving forward.