Marc-Andre Fleury News: Nabs fifth win

Fleury stopped 20 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

The visitors grabbed a 2-0 lead early in the second period on a pair of Ryan Donato tallies, but Fleury shut the door the rest of the way as the Wild offense got rolling. The 40-year-old goalie has been used sparingly this season as the backup to Filip Gustavsson, but the usage seems to be agreeing with Fleury as he has yet to take a regulation loss this season, going 5-0-1 in six starts with a .904 save percentage.