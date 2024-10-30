Marc-Andre Fleury News: Secures second straight win

Fleury stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

Playing what was probably his final game in Pittsburgh, Fleury gave up two first-period goals and another one in the third frame, but the Wild managed to hang on for the victory. The 39-year-old veteran is clearly a backup at this point of his career, but he's been solid in the three outings he's featured in this season. He's gone 2-0-1 with a 2.92 GAA and an .899 save percentage.