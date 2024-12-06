Marc-Andre Fleury News: Slated starter for Saturday

Fleury is expected to start on the road against LA on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Friday.

Filip Gustavsson is set to start Friday versus Anaheim, so Fleury is being positioned for the second half of that back-to-back. The 40-year-old Fleury has a 5-0-1 record, 2.64 GAA and .905 save percentage in six appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 21 of 23 shots en route to a 3-2 victory over Chicago in his last start Nov. 29. The Kings rank 16th in goals per game with 3.04.