Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marc-Andre Fleury headshot

Marc-Andre Fleury News: Slated starter for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Fleury is expected to start on the road against LA on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Friday.

Filip Gustavsson is set to start Friday versus Anaheim, so Fleury is being positioned for the second half of that back-to-back. The 40-year-old Fleury has a 5-0-1 record, 2.64 GAA and .905 save percentage in six appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 21 of 23 shots en route to a 3-2 victory over Chicago in his last start Nov. 29. The Kings rank 16th in goals per game with 3.04.

Marc-Andre Fleury
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now