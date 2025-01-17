Marc-Andre Fleury News: Starting Saturday
Fleury will patrol the road crease in Nashville on Saturday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.
Fleury was outstanding in his last start, turning aside 36 shots in a 3-1 win over San Jose on Jan 11. The win gave Fleury a 9-3-1 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Fleury will face the Predators, who are scoring 2.45 goals per game, 31st in the NHL this season.
