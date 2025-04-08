Marc-Andre Fleury News: Starting Wednesday against San Jose

Fleury will be between the home pipes Wednesday versus the Sharks, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Fleury will draw his 22nd start in 2024-25 on Wednesday in what could be the final home game of his regular-season career. The three-time Stanley Cup champion hasn't played well lately, going 0-3-0 with a 4.06 GAA and an .865 save percentage across his last three appearances. He'll look to turn it around against a San Jose team that has produced 2.55 goals per game this season, the second-worst mark in the league. Furthermore, Fleury has a phenomenal 20-5-4 record, 1.85 GAA and .940 save percentage over 29 career appearances against the Sharks.