Marc-Andre Fleury News: Ugly showing in overtime win

Fleury stopped 24 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Fleury squandered a three-goal lead in the third period, but the Wild won anyway with a Kirill Kaprizov tally in overtime. The Wild have stayed away from Fleury as they work to maintain their grip on the second Western Conference wild-card spot, leaning on Filip Gustavsson in goal. Fleury had lost his last three outings and has given up 19 goals over his last four games. The 40-year-old legend is 13-9-1 with a 2.97 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 24 appearances. He'll likely make at least one more start in the regular season, as the Wild have a road back-to-back up next with games in Calgary on Friday and in Vancouver on Saturday.