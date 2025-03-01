Marc Del Gaizo News: Earns two points Saturday

Del Gaizo notched one goal and one assist in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Islanders.

Del Gaizo netted his first NHL goal at the 4:58 mark of the second period and had the primary helper on the first of two third-period goals scored by Cole Smith. The 25-year-old Del Gaizo made his 23rd appearance of the 2024-25 with the Predators due to the absence of Roman Josi (upper body).