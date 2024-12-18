Fantasy Hockey
Marc Del Gaizo headshot

Marc Del Gaizo News: Lands on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Del Gaizo was placed on waivers by the Predators on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Del Gaizo appeared in the Predators' last four games since the team was dealing with several injuries, and he racked up nine hits and five blocked shots while averaging 17:10 of ice time. Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Alexandre Carrier (upper body) and Roman Josi (lower body) have all appeared to make progress in their recovery recently, so Del Gaizo landing on waivers could signal that at least one of them will be back in action for Thursday's home game against Pittsburgh.

