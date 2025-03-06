Marc Del Gaizo News: Puts up assist

Del Gaizo logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Del Gaizo has three points over four outings in March. The 25-year-old is seeing steady playing time in the absence of Roman Josi (upper body), though Del Gaizo is not a factor on the power play. The blueliner has contributed six points, 42 shots on net, 42 hits, 34 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 26 NHL appearances this season, mainly in a bottom-four role.