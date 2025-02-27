Marc Del Gaizo News: Recalled by NHL club

Del Gaizo was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Del Gaizo has been in the minors since late December, and he's recorded eight goals, four assists, 16 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 30 appearances with the Admirals this year. Roman Josi (upper body) appears to be in danger of missing Thursday's game against Winnipeg, so Del Gaizo will offer extra depth on the blue line.