Marc Del Gaizo News: Remains in NHL

Del Gaizo is still up with Nashville for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

Del Gazio remains with the Predators despite having been designated for waivers Wednesday. The defenseman should be in the lineup to face the Blues while paired with Justin Barron. In his 35 NHL games this year, the 25-year-old Del Gaizo has managed 58 hits and 43 blocks while producing eight points.