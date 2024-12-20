Fantasy Hockey
Marc Del Gaizo News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Del Gaizo was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.

Del Gaizo appeared in the Predators' last five games, racking up 12 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while averaging 16:40 of ice time. It wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin Nashville at some point, but Friday's move could signal that Roman Josi (lower body) or Justin Barron (recently traded) will be able to play soon.

