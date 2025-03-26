Marc Del Gaizo News: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Del Gaizo picked up two assists in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

He had a hand in Luke Evangelista tallies in the second and third periods. Del Gaizo has taken on a significant role on Nashville's injury-plagued blue line -- over 14 games since his late-February recall from AHL Milwaukee, the 25-year-old has averaged 18:06 in ice time while producing a goal and five points, plus 28 shots on net, 23 hits and 15 blocked shots.