Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marc-Edouard Vlasic headshot

Marc-Edouard Vlasic Injury: Officially day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Vlasic (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vlasic has been out of action for the Sharks' previous three contests due to his upper-body injury but appears to be trending in the right direction. Considering the veteran blueliner is mired in a 14-game pointless streak, few fantasy players will be impacted by his potential return to the lineup.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now