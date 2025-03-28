Marc-Edouard Vlasic Injury: Officially day-to-day

Vlasic (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vlasic has been out of action for the Sharks' previous three contests due to his upper-body injury but appears to be trending in the right direction. Considering the veteran blueliner is mired in a 14-game pointless streak, few fantasy players will be impacted by his potential return to the lineup.