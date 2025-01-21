Fantasy Hockey
Marc-Edouard Vlasic headshot

Marc-Edouard Vlasic News: Available to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Vlasic (illness) could return to the lineup versus Nashville on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Vlasic sat out Monday's 6-3 loss to Boston after playing through an illness in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Minnesota. If Henry Thrun (undisclosed) is available for Tuesday's matchup, Vlasic will be a healthy scratch. The 37-year-old Vlasic has two assists, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in five appearances this season.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
