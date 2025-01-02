Fantasy Hockey
Marc-Edouard Vlasic headshot

Marc-Edouard Vlasic News: Suiting up against Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 11:24am

Vlasic (back) will be in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Vlasic will make his 2024-25 season debut after missing the opening months of the campaign due to his back problem. Considering the veteran blueliner hasn't topped the 20-point threshold since 2018-19, when he needed 72 games to do it, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him to reach that mark this year either.

