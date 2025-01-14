Fantasy Hockey
Marc Gatcomb headshot

Marc Gatcomb News: Called up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Gatcomb was recalled under emergency conditions ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa.

Gatcomb's emergency recall would seem to suggest there is a potential illness or injury impacting one of New York's' forwards -- possibly a center given Gatcomb's natural position. Unfortunately for fantasy players, the notoriously tight-lipped Isles are unlikely to offer more details prior to puck drop. If a forward has to miss out, would likely be pressed into the lineup to make his NHL debut Tuesday.

