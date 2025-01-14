Marc Gatcomb News: Called up Tuesday

Gatcomb was recalled under emergency conditions ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa.

Gatcomb's emergency recall would seem to suggest there is a potential illness or injury impacting one of New York's' forwards -- possibly a center given Gatcomb's natural position. Unfortunately for fantasy players, the notoriously tight-lipped Isles are unlikely to offer more details prior to puck drop. If a forward has to miss out, would likely be pressed into the lineup to make his NHL debut Tuesday.