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Marc Gatcomb News: Finds twine in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Gatcomb scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Gatcomb has three points over his last five games. The 26-year-old remains in a fourth-line role, and he's unlikely to move up in the lineup this late in the year. He's earned just seven points with 48 shots on net, 183 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 46 appearances, which is not a fantasy-friendly level of production in most formats.

Marc Gatcomb
New York Islanders
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