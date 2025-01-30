Marc Gatcomb News: First career goal and point

Gatcomb scored a goal Thursday in a 3-0 win over the Flyers.

The Flyers blew a line change, and Gatcomb and Kyle MacLean skated in on a 2-on-0 that Gatcomb finished. It was his first NHL goal in his seventh game. The undrafted forward is living the dream after spending the first four years of his pro career with the Canucks' organization in the AHL and ECHL. That puck is going on Gatcomb's mantel.