Marc Gatcomb News: Hitter tallies another snipe

Gatcomb scored a goal in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

He wired a wrist shot from the right circle in the third period to draw the Islanders to within two at 4-2. Gatcomb has six goals, one assist, 24 shots and a whopping 106 hits in 29 appearances this season. He has rung up four hits in each of his last four games, showing he can provide fantasy managers with a category bump if bruises are needed.