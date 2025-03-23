Marc Gatcomb News: Pots goal in loss

Gatcomb found the back of the net on his only shot, doled out four hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Gatcomb converted a beautiful feed from Maxim Tsyplakov late in the first period to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. The 25-year-old Gatcomb has two goals in his last four games, but he hasn't earned an assist since Feb. 23. The Massachusetts native has chipped in five goals and six points across 26 appearances this season. He's added 94 hits, which is his best attribute in the fantasy realm.