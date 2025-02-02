Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marc Gatcomb headshot

Marc Gatcomb News: Second career goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Gatcomb netted the second goal of his career in Sunday's 6-3 loss against the Panthers.

Gatcomb's goal was the go-ahead tally in the second period before the Panthers scored four unanswered. The 25-year-old forward now has two goals and 40 hits across his first nine career games in the pros. Over the last 15 days, only his teammate Casey Cizikas has more hits across the NHL. He will need more ice time to be a trustworthy option in fantasy, but he is an exciting name to keep an eye on in banger leagues.

Marc Gatcomb
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now