Marc Gatcomb News: Two points in Saturday's win

Gatcomb produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

The 26-year-old fourth liner snapped a 12 -game point drought and a 36-game goal drought with the performance, as he had a hand in the Islanders' first and last tallies during a five-goal second period. Gatcomb has just two goals and six points in 42 contests on the season, but he has dished 175 hits -- tying him for 25th in the NHL despite the fact that he didn't become a regular part of the Isles' lineup until December.