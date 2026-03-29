Marc Gatcomb News: Two points in Saturday's win
Gatcomb produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
The 26-year-old fourth liner snapped a 12 -game point drought and a 36-game goal drought with the performance, as he had a hand in the Islanders' first and last tallies during a five-goal second period. Gatcomb has just two goals and six points in 42 contests on the season, but he has dished 175 hits -- tying him for 25th in the NHL despite the fact that he didn't become a regular part of the Isles' lineup until December.
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