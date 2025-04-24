Marc McLaughlin News: Among Black Aces

McLaughlin, along with forwards Brian Halonen, Mike Hardman, Nathan Legare, defensemen Topias Vilen and Colton White and netminder Isaac Poulter, was recalled from AHL Utica on Thursday.

McLaughlin saw action in two games for the Devils this year after being acquired from Boston in a minor-league swap at the trade deadline. None of the aforementioned players should be expected to play in a postseason game, barring a string of injuries, but instead will get practice time at the NHL level after the Comets were eliminated from postseason contention.