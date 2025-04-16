Marc McLaughlin News: First point with new team

McLaughlin logged an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

McLaughlin won a faceoff, and Simon Nemec's shot was sharp to give the Devils a 3-2 lead in the second period. This was McLaughlin's Devils debut after he was acquired from the Bruins at the trade deadline. The 25-year-old has a total of three points, 13 shots on net and 26 hits across 13 NHL appearances this season. He is unlikely to see significant usage in the playoffs -- if he makes the lineup at all, it'll be in a fourth-line role.