Marc McLaughlin News: Heads to AHL

McLaughlin was reassigned to AHL Utica on Wednesday.

McLaughlin had no points, a minus-2 rating, four hits and two blocks in seven outings with New Jersey in 2025-26. The Devils have completed their regular-season schedule and fell short of the playoffs, so McLaughlin will finish the campaign with Utica. He has six goals and 13 points in 21 AHL outings with the Comets in 2025-26. Utica will also miss the playoffs, so McLaughlin won't get much extra work as a result of this reassignment.